Tuesday Oct 19 2021
T20 World Cup: Bumrah dismisses Bairstow 'like a boss'

Indian pacer Jaspit Bumrah dismisses England's Jonny Bairstow. — Instagram

Indian pacer Jaspit Bumrah dismissed England's Jonny Bairstow, taking a crucial wicket for India, which helped them trounce the opposing side during a T20 World Cup warm-up match. 

The bowler bamboozled Bairstow as his ball slipped right through to the stumps, while ICC shared the dismissal's video with Eminem's "Real Slim Shady" song in the background. 

"Like a boss," ICC captioned the video. 

The Indian team beat England by seven wickets as their openers KL Rahul (51) and Ishan Kishan (70) made an impressive start to chase the 189-run target.

Rahul was able to hit 51 with the help of six 4s and three 6s, while Kishan scored 70, with the help of seven 4s and three 6s, as India made 192 for the loss of three wickets.

Mohammed Shami bowled well for India, picking up three wickets. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah and Rahul Chahar were able to take a wicket each.

On the other hand, none of England's players were able to hit a half-century, with Jonny Bairstow (49) hitting the most for the team. Moeen Ali scored an unbeaten 43, while Liam Livingstone hit 30.

England's bowlers could not restrict India as they failed to take early wickets. David Willey, Mark Wood, and Liam Livingstone were able to take a wicket each.

