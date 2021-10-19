T20 World Cup: What advice does Salman Butt have for team India?

KL Rahul hits a massive shot against England during a T20 World Cup warm-up match in Dubai on October 19, 2021. — Twitter/man4_cricket

Kohli should stick with Rohit Sharma and Rahul as openers, he says.

India had defeated England by seven wickets in warm-up match.

Kishan was brought in as the opener as in place of Sharma.

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt is impressed with India after they defeated England by seven wickets in a T20 World Cup warm-up match in Dubai on Monday.

The Virat Kohli-led squad beat England as their batters KL Rahul (51) and Ishan Kishan (70) made an impressive start to help their team easily chase the 189-run target.

Rahul was able to hit 51 with the help of six 4s and three 6s, while Kishan scored 70, with the help of seven 4s and three 6s, as India made 192 for the loss of three wickets.

Kishan was brought in as the opener to replace Rohit Sharma.



But the former Pakistan captain, talking on his YouTube channel, said the Indian skipper should stick with Sharma and Rahul as openers despite Kishan's tremendous performance against England.

Kishan should be placed in the middle-order, Butt suggested.

"Don't disturb the opening combination. Talk about the batting line-up after that. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will open, and I don't think that will change. It could be possible that they use Ishan Kishan somewhere in the middle order or at one down or even bring him in after Kohli. That is because he is in form and can play anywhere," he said.

“I haven't seen him struggling against the new ball or the spinners. So, these are very good signs. He played Moeen Ali very well and he hit Adil Rashid, who is a very good leg spinner, for plenty,” Butt said.

India will play their final warm-up match on October 20 against Australia before they face Babar Azam-led Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai.