 
sports
Tuesday Oct 19 2021
By
Web Desk

T20 World Cup: What advice does Salman Butt have for team India?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 19, 2021

KL Rahul hits a massive shot against England during a T20 World Cup warm-up match in Dubai on October 19, 2021. — Twitter/man4_cricket
KL Rahul hits a massive shot against England during a T20 World Cup warm-up match in Dubai on October 19, 2021. — Twitter/man4_cricket

  • Kohli should stick with Rohit Sharma and Rahul as openers, he says.
  • India had defeated England by seven wickets in warm-up match.
  • Kishan was brought in as the opener as in place of Sharma.

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt is impressed with India after they defeated England by seven wickets in a T20 World Cup warm-up match in Dubai on Monday.

The Virat Kohli-led squad beat England as their batters KL Rahul (51) and Ishan Kishan (70) made an impressive start to help their team easily chase the 189-run target.

Rahul was able to hit 51 with the help of six 4s and three 6s, while Kishan scored 70, with the help of seven 4s and three 6s, as India made 192 for the loss of three wickets.

Kishan was brought in as the opener to replace Rohit Sharma.

But the former Pakistan captain, talking on his YouTube channel, said the Indian skipper should stick with Sharma and Rahul as openers despite Kishan's tremendous performance against England. 

Kishan should be placed in the middle-order, Butt suggested.

"Don't disturb the opening combination. Talk about the batting line-up after that. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will open, and I don't think that will change. It could be possible that they use Ishan Kishan somewhere in the middle order or at one down or even bring him in after Kohli. That is because he is in form and can play anywhere," he said.

“I haven't seen him struggling against the new ball or the spinners. So, these are very good signs. He played Moeen Ali very well and he hit Adil Rashid, who is a very good leg spinner, for plenty,” Butt said.

India will play their final warm-up match on October 20 against Australia before they face Babar Azam-led Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai.

More From Sports:

T20 World Cup: 'Players who perform well in India-Pakistan match receive global recognition'

T20 World Cup: 'Players who perform well in India-Pakistan match receive global recognition'
T20 World Cup: 'India would definitely be worried after Pakistan announced new squad'

T20 World Cup: 'India would definitely be worried after Pakistan announced new squad'
T20 World Cup: Which England player might not be available for tournament opener?

T20 World Cup: Which England player might not be available for tournament opener?

T20 World Cup: Inzamam wants Babar, Rizwan to improve strike rate after Windies clash

T20 World Cup: Inzamam wants Babar, Rizwan to improve strike rate after Windies clash
Sania Mirza flaunts her hair in new Instagram post

Sania Mirza flaunts her hair in new Instagram post
T20 World Cup: Pakistan has more chances of beating India in current scenario, Sehwag says

T20 World Cup: Pakistan has more chances of beating India in current scenario, Sehwag says
T20 World Cup: On UAE pitches, Pakistani spinners may hold the key to victories

T20 World Cup: On UAE pitches, Pakistani spinners may hold the key to victories
T20 World Cup: Confident Scotland take on battered PNG today

T20 World Cup: Confident Scotland take on battered PNG today
T20 World Cup: Babar Azam in high spirits after victory over West Indies

T20 World Cup: Babar Azam in high spirits after victory over West Indies
T20 World Cup: Bumrah dismisses Bairstow 'like a boss'

T20 World Cup: Bumrah dismisses Bairstow 'like a boss'
T20 World Cup: Pakistan prepares strategy to tackle India in blockbuster clash

T20 World Cup: Pakistan prepares strategy to tackle India in blockbuster clash
T20 World Cup: 'Pakistan, India will qualify for semi-finals'

T20 World Cup: 'Pakistan, India will qualify for semi-finals'

Latest

view all