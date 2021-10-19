Ecstatic uncle distributes free petrol on birth of niece

A fuel pump attendant cleans the keypad of a pump at an Indian Oil filling station in Ahmedabad, India, May 14, 2018. — Reuters/File

Whether it is India or Pakistan, petrol prices are skyrocketing and getting free-of-charge petrol is like a dream come true.



In a unique development, a petrol pump owner from the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh has announced to give away free petrol after his sister gave birth to a baby girl.

According to The Indian Express, the girl was born on October 9 to the sister of the petrol pump owner, Deepak Senani, in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district. After receiving the joyous news, Senani thought of doing something unique and special.

Talking to the Indian media, the girl's uncle said: "When the idea came to my mind, I was afraid that people might think it was an advertisement for my petrol pump, but I later shook off the idea and gave customers extra petrol as an expression of happiness.”

The petrol pump owner said that he observed that more customers came between 9-11am and 5-7pm, so “I decided to provide 5-10% extra petrol at that time.”

According to the report, Senani gave 5% extra fuel to those who bought petrol worth Rs100, while 10% extra petrol was given to those who bought petrol of Rs200-500.