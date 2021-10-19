 
world
Tuesday Oct 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Ecstatic uncle distributes free petrol on birth of niece

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 19, 2021

A fuel pump attendant cleans the keypad of a pump at an Indian Oil filling station in Ahmedabad, India, May 14, 2018. — Reuters/File
A fuel pump attendant cleans the keypad of a pump at an Indian Oil filling station in Ahmedabad, India, May 14, 2018. — Reuters/File

Whether it is India or Pakistan, petrol prices are skyrocketing and getting free-of-charge petrol is like a dream come true.

In a unique development, a petrol pump owner from the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh has announced to give away free petrol after his sister gave birth to a baby girl.

According to The Indian Express, the girl was born on October 9 to the sister of the petrol pump owner, Deepak Senani, in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district. After receiving the joyous news, Senani thought of doing something unique and special. 

Talking to the Indian media, the girl's uncle said: "When the idea came to my mind, I was afraid that people might think it was an advertisement for my petrol pump, but I later shook off the idea and gave customers extra petrol as an expression of happiness.”

The petrol pump owner said that he observed that more customers came between 9-11am and 5-7pm, so “I decided to provide 5-10% extra petrol at that time.”

According to the report, Senani gave 5% extra fuel to those who bought petrol worth Rs100, while 10% extra petrol was given to those who bought petrol of Rs200-500.

More From World:

Russia decides to withhold official recognition of Taliban for now

Russia decides to withhold official recognition of Taliban for now
Five critically endangered monkeys shot dead in Vietnam

Five critically endangered monkeys shot dead in Vietnam
New Zealand reports highest COVID-19 cases in single day

New Zealand reports highest COVID-19 cases in single day
Ex-US president Trump moves court to keep records on Capitol attack secret

Ex-US president Trump moves court to keep records on Capitol attack secret
‘New phase of Afghan policy’: US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad steps down

‘New phase of Afghan policy’: US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad steps down
Three-day FATF meeting to begin in Paris tomorrow

Three-day FATF meeting to begin in Paris tomorrow
Feminist group sues Miss France beauty contest over selection criteria

Feminist group sues Miss France beauty contest over selection criteria
Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell dies of COVID complications

Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell dies of COVID complications
Floods in South India leave over 20 people dead

Floods in South India leave over 20 people dead
1 killed, 7 injured in US university shooting

1 killed, 7 injured in US university shooting
Malala urges world to stand with Afghan women demanding right to education

Malala urges world to stand with Afghan women demanding right to education

Muslim woman in India forced to take off burqa in public

Muslim woman in India forced to take off burqa in public

Latest

view all