 
Sci-Tech
Tuesday Oct 19 2021
By
Web Desk

You won't be able to use WhatsApp on these phones from November

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 19, 2021

People pose with smartphones in front of the displayed Whatsapp logo in this illustration on September 14, 2017. — Reuters/File
Millions of people across the world rely on the popular messaging app, WhatsApp, to communicate with their friends, loved ones, and colleagues on a daily basis. But many of them will not be able to use the app anymore because of the model of their phones.

According to a report by UK-based publication, The Sun, the app will stop working on several models of smartphones starting from November 2021.

Per the publication, the app will not be supported on both iPhone and Android models, therefore, affected users will either have to buy a new phone or update the software of their smartphones. 

The publication says that more than 40 different smartphone models will not be able to support WhatsApp, and the deadline for updating the software is November 1.

In order to use WhatsApp, Android users will need to be using Android 4.1 or later, while iPhone users will need to be on iOS 10 or later, the publication said.

Here's the list of phones which will not be able to support WhatsApp from November.

iPhone

  • iPhone 5
  • iPhone 6S Plus
  • iPhone SE

Samsung

  • Galaxy Trend Lite 
  • Galaxy Trend II
  • Galaxy SIII
  • Galaxy S3 Mini
  • Galaxy Xcover 2
  • Galaxy Core
  • Galaxy Ace 2

LG

  • Lucid 2
  • Optimus F7
  • Optimus F5
  • Optimus L2 II Dual
  • Optimus L5 
  • Best L5 II
  • Optimus L5 Dual
  • Best L3 II
  • Optimus L7
  • Optimus L7 II Dual
  • Best L7 II
  • Optimus F6, Enact
  • Optimus L4 II Dual
  • Optimus F3
  • Best L4 II
  • Best L2 II
  • Optimus Nitro HD
  • Optimus 4X HD
  • Optimus F3Q

ZTE

  • ZTE V956
  • Grand X Quad V987
  • Grand Memo

Sony

  • Xperia Miro
  • Xperia Neo L
  • Xperia Arc S

Huawei

  • Ascend G740
  • Ascend Mate
  • Ascend D Quad XL
  • Ascend D1 Quad XL
  • Ascend P1 S
  • Ascend D2

Other smartphones

  • Alcatel
  • Archos 53 Platinum
  • HTC Desire 500
  • Caterpillar Cat B15
  • Wiko Cink Five
  • Wiko Darknight
  • Lenovo A820
  • UMi X2
  • Run Fl1
  • THL W8


