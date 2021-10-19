You won't be able to use WhatsApp on these phones from November

People pose with smartphones in front of the displayed Whatsapp logo in this illustration on September 14, 2017. — Reuters/File

Millions of people across the world rely on the popular messaging app, WhatsApp, to communicate with their friends, loved ones, and colleagues on a daily basis. But many of them will not be able to use the app anymore because of the model of their phones.

According to a report by UK-based publication, The Sun, the app will stop working on several models of smartphones starting from November 2021.

Per the publication, the app will not be supported on both iPhone and Android models, therefore, affected users will either have to buy a new phone or update the software of their smartphones.

The publication says that more than 40 different smartphone models will not be able to support WhatsApp, and the deadline for updating the software is November 1.



In order to use WhatsApp, Android users will need to be using Android 4.1 or later, while iPhone users will need to be on iOS 10 or later, the publication said.

Here's the list of phones which will not be able to support WhatsApp from November.

iPhone

iPhone 5

iPhone 6S Plus

iPhone SE

Samsung

Galaxy Trend Lite

Galaxy Trend II

Galaxy SIII

Galaxy S3 Mini

Galaxy Xcover 2

Galaxy Core

Galaxy Ace 2

LG



Lucid 2

Optimus F7

Optimus F5

Optimus L2 II Dual

Optimus L5

Best L5 II

Optimus L5 Dual

Best L3 II

Optimus L7

Optimus L7 II Dual

Best L7 II

Optimus F6, Enact

Optimus L4 II Dual

Optimus F3

Best L4 II

Best L2 II

Optimus Nitro HD

Optimus 4X HD

Optimus F3Q

ZTE

ZTE V956

Grand X Quad V987

Grand Memo

Sony

Xperia Miro

Xperia Neo L

Xperia Arc S

Huawei

Ascend G740

Ascend Mate

Ascend D Quad XL

Ascend D1 Quad XL

Ascend P1 S

Ascend D2

Other smartphones

Alcatel

Archos 53 Platinum

HTC Desire 500

Caterpillar Cat B15

Wiko Cink Five

Wiko Darknight

Lenovo A820

UMi X2

Run Fl1

THL W8



