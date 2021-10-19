You won't be able to use WhatsApp on these phones from November

Tuesday Oct 19, 2021
Millions of people across the world rely on the popular messaging app, WhatsApp, to communicate with their friends, loved ones, and colleagues on a daily basis. But many of them will not be able to use the app anymore because of the model of their phones.
According to a report by UK-based publication, The Sun, the app will stop working on several models of smartphones starting from November 2021.
Per the publication, the app will not be supported on both iPhone and Android models, therefore, affected users will either have to buy a new phone or update the software of their smartphones.
The publication says that more than 40 different smartphone models will not be able to support WhatsApp, and the deadline for updating the software is November 1.
In order to use WhatsApp, Android users will need to be using Android 4.1 or later, while iPhone users will need to be on iOS 10 or later, the publication said.
Here's the list of phones which will not be able to support WhatsApp from November.
iPhone
Samsung
LG
ZTE
Sony
Huawei
Other smartphones