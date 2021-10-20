Shahbaz Gill lashes out at Maryam Nawaz over Toshakhana criticism

PM's special assistant Shahbaz Gill (left) and Maryam Nawaz. Photos: Geo.tv/ file

Maryam Nawaz lashes out at PM Imran Khan, accuses him of "eating up" Toshakhana gifts.

Gill responds to Maryam Nawaz, says Pakistan ranks much better on Global Hunger Index despite COVID and its impact on economies.

Govt refuses to share details of gifts received by PM from other countries.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill lashed out at PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz for criticising the Prime Minister over his Rehmatulil Alameen speech from October 19.



Addressing the Rehmatulil Alameen Conference on Tuesday, the Prime Minister Imran Khan had highlighted examples from the life of Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and his followers, especially in matters of governance, accountability and morality.

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz referenced a famous quote by Hazrat Umar (RA) who feared God would hold him responsible for dereliction of duty on the Day of Judgment even if a dog died hungry at the banks of the River Euphrates.

"Hazrat Umar Farooq (RA) held himself accountable for even a single kurta and chadar (sheet of clothing), while you ate up the Toshakhana gifts? And at the same time, you defiantly said you will not hold yourself accountable?" she wrote.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill attacked the PML-N vice-president in response to her tweet, saying that during the PML-N's tenure, Pakistan ranked number 106 out of 119 on the Global Hunger Index.

"Whereas today, when globally economies are collapsing and hunger is prevalent almost everywhere, Pakistan is ranked at number 92 on the Global Hunger Index," he stated.

Gill had stated earlier as well that the government will not release details of the gifts received by the Prime Minister, adding that they are neither advertised nor compared with that of another country.

Gill had responded to a debate on social media about the government maintaining secrecy over details of gifts received by PM Imran Khan from other heads of state.

Gill had said that releasing lists of gifts and comparing them with those of other countries is considered inappropriate, especially by Islamic countries with whom Pakistan enjoys brotherly relations.

The SAPM had said that usually PM Imran Khan deposits such gifts to the Toshakhana, however, if he desires to retain them with him, he has to pay an amount for it.

But he had not elaborated as to which particular gifts were retained and what was deposited to the Toshakhana.

“During previous tenures, a 15% amount was paid for such gifts; however, during the PTI government, a 50% price of the gift is deposited to the treasury,” he had said.

Taking a jibe at past rulers, Gill had said that gifts from other countries did not disappear and will not do so during the PTI's tenure.

Govt refuses to share Toshakhana details

The government has refused to share information about the PM's gifts and also challenged the order of the Information Commission regarding sharing this information with a citizen.

The Cabinet Division is of the view that the release of such details will create unnecessary media hype and news, and it may also impact relations with friendly countries.

Cases are pending in Pakistani courts against former prime ministers and a president, including Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif and Yusuf Raza Gilani over gifts received by them during official tours.

Nawaz, Zardari and Gilani are named in a reference for allegedly obtaining luxury vehicles from the treasury by paying 15% of the actual price.