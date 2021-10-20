Ex-Australian batsman Michael Slater arrested over domestic violence allegations

Former Australian batsman Michael Slater. Photo: File

New South Wales police confirmed they had visited a 51-year-old man at his home on Wednesday morning and taken him into custody.

He was charged with using a "carriage service to menace/harass/offend and stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm", police said.

The charges -- which can relate to harassment via phone or social media and stalking -- came after reports of a domestic violence incident on October 12.

Slater occupied a position at the top of the Australian Test batting order for close to a decade, hitting 5,312 runs before his 2004 retirement.

He has been granted conditional bail and is due to appear in court next month.