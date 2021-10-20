Noor Mukadam murder: Zahir Jaffer irks court with attempt to interrupt proceedings

Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect in the murder of Noor Mukadam, while being brought to court, on July 26, 2021. Photo: Twitter

Court scolds Zahir Jaffer, in the Noor Mukadam murder case, for violating the court’s decorum.

Zahir earns the court ire after attempting to speak again and against to interrupt proceedings.

Judge orders police to silence the suspect; cops comply with courrt orders.



ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Wednesday scolded Zahir Jaffer, the main accused in the Noor Mukadam murder case, for violating the court’s decorum.

Zahir earned the court's ire after he attempted to speak again and again to interrupt the proceedings. The district and sessions judge ordered the police to silence the accused and the police complied with the orders.

Earlier, the police produced Zahir Jaffer, his father Zakir Jaffer and mother Asmat Adamjee before the court.



The counsel of the accused apprised the court that his clients have challenged their indictment in the case at the Islamabad High Court. Notices have been issued in this regard, the lawyer added.

Meanwhile, the public prosecutor told the court that the witnesses have been called for fingerprinting.



The court adjourned the hearing till 1:30pm today and sent the accused to 'bakhshi khana’.

SC accepts bail plea of Zahir Jaffer's mother

On October 18, the Supreme Court accepted the bail plea of Zahir's mother, Asmat Adamjee, who is one of the other accused individuals in the murder case.

However, the apex court rejected the bail plea of Zahir's father, Zakir Jaffer.



The Supreme Court ordered Adamjee to submit bail bonds worth Rs1 million.

The apex court said the prime suspect's mother was not at the scene of the crime when it took place.

A three-member bench of the apex court, comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin heard the bail pleas of Zahir’s parents.