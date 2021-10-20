 
pakistan
Wednesday Oct 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Noor Mukadam murder: Zahir Jaffer irks court with attempt to interrupt proceedings

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 20, 2021

Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect in the murder of Noor Mukadam, while being brought to court, on July 26, 2021. Photo: Twitter
Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect in the murder of Noor Mukadam, while being brought to court, on July 26, 2021. Photo: Twitter
  • Court scolds Zahir Jaffer,  in the Noor Mukadam murder case, for violating the court’s decorum.
  • Zahir earns the court ire after attempting to speak again and against to interrupt proceedings.
  • Judge orders police to silence the suspect; cops comply with courrt orders.

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Wednesday scolded Zahir Jaffer, the main accused in the Noor Mukadam murder case, for violating the court’s decorum.

Zahir earned the court's ire after he attempted to speak again and again to interrupt the proceedings. The district and sessions judge ordered the police to silence the accused and the police complied with the orders.

Related items

Earlier, the police produced Zahir Jaffer, his father Zakir Jaffer and mother Asmat Adamjee before the court.

The counsel of the accused apprised the court that his clients have challenged their indictment in the case at the Islamabad High Court. Notices have been issued in this regard, the lawyer added.

Meanwhile, the public prosecutor told the court that the witnesses have been called for fingerprinting.

The court adjourned the hearing till 1:30pm today and sent the accused to 'bakhshi khana’.

SC accepts bail plea of Zahir Jaffer's mother

On October 18, the Supreme Court accepted the bail plea of Zahir's mother, Asmat Adamjee, who is one of the other accused individuals in the murder case.

However, the apex court rejected the bail plea of Zahir's father, Zakir Jaffer.

The Supreme Court ordered Adamjee to submit bail bonds worth Rs1 million.

The apex court said the prime suspect's mother was not at the scene of the crime when it took place.

A three-member bench of the apex court, comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin heard the bail pleas of Zahir’s parents.

More From Pakistan:

SC wants delay in restoration of Punjab's local govt institutions probed

SC wants delay in restoration of Punjab's local govt institutions probed
Pakistan's daily COVID-19 case count falls to lowest level in a year

Pakistan's daily COVID-19 case count falls to lowest level in a year
T20 World Cup: Sania Mirza joins Shoaib Malik in bio-secure bubble

T20 World Cup: Sania Mirza joins Shoaib Malik in bio-secure bubble
A robotics challenge and STEAM learning at public schools

A robotics challenge and STEAM learning at public schools
Shahbaz Gill lashes out at Maryam Nawaz over Toshakhana criticism

Shahbaz Gill lashes out at Maryam Nawaz over Toshakhana criticism
No-confidence motion to be tabled against CM Jam Kamal today

No-confidence motion to be tabled against CM Jam Kamal today
PDM to kick off countrywide anti-government protests from today

PDM to kick off countrywide anti-government protests from today
Negotiations with IMF moving forward positively: SBP governor

Negotiations with IMF moving forward positively: SBP governor

Govt seizes 30 metric tons of sugar being sold in black market

Govt seizes 30 metric tons of sugar being sold in black market
Politicians pay tribute to Pakistan Navy for thwarting Indian aggression

Politicians pay tribute to Pakistan Navy for thwarting Indian aggression

Jahangir Tareen says London visit not political

Jahangir Tareen says London visit not political
'Feeding dogs high-quality meat': Maryam slams PM's idea of welfare state

'Feeding dogs high-quality meat': Maryam slams PM's idea of welfare state

Latest

view all