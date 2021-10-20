 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 20 2021
Travis Barker ‘loves seeing’ Kourtney Kardashian excited to travel together

Wednesday Oct 20, 2021

Travis Barker is reportedly in awe of Kourtney Kardashian’s excitement over future plane rides together.

An insider close to People magazine brought this claim to light.

For those unversed, Travis has avoided air travel for a large number of years now, the reason being his near-death experience on an aeroplane.

The insider told the outlet that while air travel was always "just too traumatic and painful. It wasn't until he started dating Kourtney that he was thinking about it in a more positive way. He felt like he was missing out by not flying. He really wanted to take a trip to Europe with Kourtney."

