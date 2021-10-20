Queen cancel Northern Ireland trip over health concerns

 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 20 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 20, 2021

The Queen has decided to cancel her trip to Northern Ireland over medical advice, Buckingham Palace revealed in a statement.

According to a spokesperson, she has been advised to rest and therefore, decided to opt out of her Northern Ireland tour.

"Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow," the spokesperson said. 

"The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future."

