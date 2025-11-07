One Direction star Louis Tomlinson talks about Netflix documentary with Zayn Malik

Louis Tomlinson shares details of Zayn Malik Netflix documentary

One Direction stars Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik are set for to join forces in the upcoming Netflix documentary.

During his latest appearance on Capital Breakfast, Louis talked about the project with his former bandmate.

Host Chris Stark first asked Louis, "My first question from that, I'm assuming you're the better darts player. You strike me as the better player."

To which he responded, "It goes with out saying."

However, he then shared about the Netflix project with Zayn. While making sure not give too much, Louis said, "It's been fun, can't really talk too much about it."

Adding, "you'll have to deal with the breadcrumbs that you've been given for now, but I'm excited about it, there's not much like that, I don't think so. Yeah."

For those unaware, it was reported last month that One Direction stars Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik have signed a multi-million pound deal for a new Netflix show.

On the other hand, the singer also teased his upcoming album How Did I Get Here? set to release in January 2026.

"I definitely wanted - this whole campaign is as a whole - I wanted it to feel like a level up, and I wanted it to feel like I was pushing myself creatively in every way. So I wanted it to be a bit weird, Lemonade, and a little bit trippy," Louis said.