SZA gets honest about Nicki Minaj feud

SZA on Nicki Minaj feud: 'I don't know her'

Earlier, Nicki Minaj and SZA locked horns on social media. Now, the latter is addressing the feud.



“I don’t know her,” the All the Star singer said of the firebrand rapper in a recent interview with GQ. “We have no connection to each other. There’s no backstory."

Advertisement

She continues, "Like, there was no through line narrative. It was just like, ‘Roc Nation’…. I don’t know where it came from."

"That’s not even my place to correct a narrative that I don’t got **** to do with. It was a little strange. It was very like, ‘Why?’ But also, you know, ‘I guess.’”

The feud between the two musicians began after Nicki alleged that Terrence "Punch" Henderson, SZA's manager, had bullied her.

As a result, a back-and-forth exchange ensued between them, in which they traded barbs on social media, drawing much attention from fans.

It is, however, not the only controversy SZA addressed in the interview. Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud was another one.

The pop icon, who has good ties with both of them, states. “It was something between two grown-*** men, so why would I insert myself between something between two grown-*** men, you know?

She continues, “And I feel like that’s how everybody felt — with the exception of people who didn’t feel that way. I didn’t really have any stake, per se."

"Obviously, I love Kendrick. I’m signed to TDE. That’s my family. "Obviously, I’ve known Drake for so long, and we have a beautiful rapport," says SZA, explaining her bond with Drake and K. Dot.

"And, obviously, it’s always unfortunate when the unfortunate occurs," she concludes.