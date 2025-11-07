Major update on 'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer

'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer drop day confirmed

Amid much hype, it is revealed when the Avengers: Doomsday trailer will drop: right with Avatar: Fire and Ash's debut in cinemas.



Though there are speculations about what will be in the trailer, the return of Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom is most anticipated.

Shooting on the movie, which is part of Marvel's Phase 6 installment, finished on September 19, 2025.

In other news, Sebastian Stan, who plays Bucky Barnes or the Winter Soldier in the MCU, says he seeks to look ahead of his time in the superhero franchise.

“I have to try to offer something different than before. And I’ve never favored one role over another," he tells the Stronger podcast.

"The Marvel stuff, I’ll always, till the end of time, [feel it] really helped me grow as a person and helped me grow as an actor,' the actor continues.

"It taught me relationships and [I worked with] Robert Downey [Jr.] and Scarlett [Johansson] and all these people I looked up to," he adds.

"It was a business. It was a family and it gave me a sense of belonging, and it’s always there for that, but it was only the first step for me," says Sebastian after he has appeared in The Apprentice and A Different Man.

Avengers: Doomsday opens in cinemas on Dec 18, 2026.