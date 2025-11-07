Marvel star gets candid about his future in franchise

Simu Liu on 'Shang-Chi' sequels: 'I’d keep doing'

In 2021, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi debuted in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.



Now, he is weighing in on how many sequels, if made, he can do. “I would keep doing (Shang-Chi sequels) as long as I as I physically could,” the star tells the Comic Book.

The actor, who is 36, also shares that he feels intimidated by his co-stars at Marvel due to their long experience.

“I was just in like quite a large Marvel movie with a lot of these actors, some of whom have been playing the same role for like over 20 years," he adds.

“And I’m stepping into their world. I’m stepping into their characters, who they’ve owned and honed and developed for so long. And it’s everything I can do just to like stop myself from shaking," the star continues.

However, Simu adds he has overcome this insecurity by focusing on his work. "But the thought that kind of powers me is this: you’ve still got to show up and you’ve got to try your best."

"Try your best to get something usable in there and get out of your own way. I feel like a lot of times we use impostor syndrome or insecurity as an excuse not to show up."

The Barbie star notes, “If we can just not make it about ourselves for a second and just focus on the work that you have to do. What is the objective? What is my objective as this character? T

"Then you just take it a step at a time, and then hopefully when you do it for 40 years, someone will be looking at you and being like ‘Holy crap, what I would give to do work like that,’” Simu concludes.