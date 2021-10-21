 
Thursday Oct 21 2021
T20 World Cup: 'Kohli strongest candidate,' Inzamam says ahead of India-Pakistan clash

Thursday Oct 21, 2021

Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq.
  • "Everything is in India's favour," Inzamam says.
  • In T20 outcome remains uncertain, Inzamam says.
  • India to face Pakistan on October 24.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is the strongest candidate in the ongoing T20 World Cup as Team Blue's players are well-versed with UAE's pitches, former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq said Wednesday.

"Virat Kohli might only focus on his batting [...] this is a good decision [...] as this is his last World Cup [as captain] and he will try to end it on a positive note," Inzamam said on his YouTube channel.

The former skipper said Men In Blue had recently played matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in UAE, so they must be well-aware of the pitches in the country.

"Everything is in India's favour."

But Inzamam said despite India having an edge, in T20, it is always uncertain who would win. "Even teams like Bangladesh and Afghanistan can upset other teams."

The former skipper noted that India was the most "dangerous" team on the pitches of the Subcontinent. He added that India also had experienced bowlers in their squad.

India have so far won both of their warm-up matches against Australia and England, and they will go in with a boosted morale against Pakistan on October 24.

