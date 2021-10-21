Pakistan records cases of California COVID-19 variant

Epsilon COVID-19 variant, with origins in California, found in several patients in Pakistan.

Scientific Task Force on COVID-19 member Dr Javed Akram says all anti-coronavirus vaccines Pakistan is using are effective against variant.

NCOC chief emphasises on meeting vaccination targets to ensure there is no fifth wave of COVID-19.

The Epsilon COVID-19 variant, with origins in California, has been found in several patients in the country, Geo News reported Thursday.

Scientific Task Force on COVID-19 member Dr Javed Akram said that all the anti-coronavirus vaccines being used in the country are effective against the variant with origins in California.

Earlier in the day, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar had emphasised on meeting vaccination targets to ensure the country doesn't have to experience a fifth wave of COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, the federal minister for planning said that despite a sharp decline in new COVID-19 cases, we will remain vulnerable if a large number of people remain unvaccinated.

Urging the public to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19, the minister said, “Remember that 2nd dose is vital for protection against covid.”

Expressing concern over the slow pace of COVID-19 vaccination drive in various cities, including Karachi, Hyderabad and Quetta, the federal minister had said that the district admin and health teams in these cities needed to improve their performance.

Umar commended the vaccination progress in Islamabad, Peshawar, Gilgit, Sargodha and other cities. The federal minister, however, underscored the need for improvement in the vaccination process in Karachi, Hyderabad, Nowshera, Faisalabad, Quetta, Mardan and other cities.



Active COVID-19 cases drop below 25,000-mark after over seven months

With 1,112 more people recovering from COVID-19, active cases in Pakistan have dropped below 25,000 after more than seven months.

The country logged 622 fresh coronavirus cases after 44,334 tests were taken over the last 24 hours and 16 fatalities were reported from the infection on Thursday. During the last 24 hours, the most deaths occurred in Punjab followed by KP.

The positivity rate stood below 2% for the sixth consecutive day at 1.40%.

There have been 1,266,826 infections and 28,328 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the country since the pandemic began.