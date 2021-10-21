 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘pushes’ Prince Harry last in family speech

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 21, 2021

Experts speculate upon the real reason Meghan Markle ended up ‘pushing’ Prince Harry down the line in her list of family members.

It happened in Meghan Markle’s candid and open letter to Congress members, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Leader Charles Schumer for paid leave.

In her plea, the royal started off by noting how paid leaves for working mothers should have become a “national right” by now.

She concluded it by adding, "Paid leave should be a national right, rather than a patchwork option limited to those whose employers have policies in place, or those who live in one of the few states where a leave program exists.”

"If we’re going to create a new era of family first policies, let’s make sure that includes a strong paid leave program for every American that’s guaranteed, accessible, and encouraged without stigma or penalty.”

“I know how politically charged things can—and have—become. "But this isn’t about Right or Left, it’s about right or wrong."

In her sign off, however, eagle-eyed observers noticed that Meghan shoved Prince Harry to the end of her list of family members.

The concluding statement read, "So, on behalf of my family, Archie and Lili and Harry, I thank you for considering this letter, and on behalf of all families, I ask you to ensure this consequential moment is not lost."

