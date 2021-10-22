Khloe Kardashian reveals release date of new Kardashian-Jenner Hulu show

Khloe Kardashian shared that the Kardashian-Jenner's new Hulu show will be hitting TV screens sooner than expected.

The-37-year-old has excited fans after sharing the planned release date of the family's new reality show.



The mother-of-one gave away that the series - which will be released by streaming giant Hulu - will be airing sooner than expected as she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Good American creator Khloe told host Ellen that the highly-anticipated show will be dropped in early 2022.

Speaking on the show's debut, Khloe revealed: "I think in a few months, either end of January, early February, really fast. That's the beauty of Hulu. We're streaming so we get to have a much quicker turnaround than previously. We're really excited."

"They're here now in the back shooting with us and we're so happy to be up and rolling again," she added.



The Kardashian-Jenner family left fans distraught when their E! show came to an end in June and many were shocked that the clan decided to say goodbye to the series after 14 years.