Friday Oct 22 2021
T20 World Cup: 'Pakistan vs India matches get people's hearts racing'

Friday Oct 22, 2021

— Reuters/File
  • Raina says India-Pakistan matches are not "normal".
  • "There will be butterflies in the stomach,” former batter says.
  • He says there will be pressure during World Cup.

Former Indian batsman Suresh Raina has said India-Pakistan encounters are never normal, as they always get the fans' hearts racing.

The arch-rivals, India and Pakistan, will go head-to-head in Dubai on October 24, with millions of fans eager to witness the clash, which according to legendary batsman Inzamam ul Haq is the "final before final".

"Even if players of both teams said that it is just another normal match, it isn’t, as there will be butterflies in the stomach," Raina on Salaam Cricket, according to India Today.

"Cricket is the same, but there will be pressure during the World Cup. And when it comes to India-Pakistan, definitely both teams will say that it’s just another normal game. But it won’t be normal. So there will be butterflies in the stomach,” Raina said.

“You will be under pressure. But it will depend on who handles pressure better. The team that handles the pressure better will win the match,” he added.

“The intent has to be the same. The processes are the same for T20 cricket too. But how you handle pressure matters a lot in this format,” Raina said.

“Dew can be a big factor in the UAE, but the spinners will get a lot of help. We have seen how the Sharjah pitch behaved. Abu Dhabi and Dubai are good pitches,” Raina said.

