Spice Girls ‘working on’ getting Victoria Beckham on board for tour

Melanie C brought this claim to light during her interview on People (The TV Show) and according to Entertainment Tonight, she was quoted saying, “At the moment, it's only the four of us. We're working on Victoria. She might be sucked into the idea at some point."

"We would love to have her back on stage. In all honesty, I think it's gonna happen. At some point, I think Posh Spice will be back onstage."

The Spice Girls, which consisted of Chrisholm, Beckham Melanie "Mel B" Brown, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell have not been active since their 2019 reunion tour, but at the time the fashion designer decline the invitation to join.

Thus, Melanie believes "This has to happen. We talk about it constantly. We did the shows in 2019, the plan was to continue on.”

"Of course, the world has been in such turmoil, but the plan beyond this is to get out there when it's safe, when we can do it.”

Before concluding she added, “What's tough is there are so many artists that want to get out there, and there are only so many venues, so we're all kind of queuing up going, 'I want to! I want to!'"