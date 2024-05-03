King Charles not available to offer ‘warm reception' to Prince Harry

King Charles has seemingly given a clear message to Prince Harry as the latter plans to visit the UK.

The 75-year-old monarch of Britain, who is rejoining public life after a hiatus from cancer treatment, is open for reconciliation with his younger son.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams says: “The King has always kept the door open to Harry, but that doesn't necessarily mean that he would invariably get a warm reception. It will take its time,” shared the expert.

"But clearly the situation has changed in recent weeks beyond all expectations. I don't think it would be too difficult, it depends how you define reconcile," Richard told The Sun.

The expert, however, added that Harry will try his best to meet the monarch, despite his tough schedule.

He added: "We know security regarding Harry and Meghan and the children would be dealt with on a case-by-case basis, I would find it extraordinary if they wanted to see the King that there would be a problem."