Prince William pizza habits spilled by Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton one touched upon Prince William’s habit that she dreads.



The Princess of Wales, who visited a RAF base with William in Cyprus 2018, spoke about her husband’s pizza habits.

When William asked the RAF officers to keep food away from the furniture, Kate could not help but quip her remarks.

"Keep the pizza off the sofas,” the Prince said to which Kate replied: “You're a nightmare with that."

While speaking on Radio 1, Prince William later spoke about their takeaway routine after which Kate admitted that she is a fan of curry.

She said: "Absolutely, and curry, definitely. It doesn't usually get ordered to the palace, we tend to go and pick it up," before adding "not ourselves!"