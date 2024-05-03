Prince Harry to exit as Invictus Games has lost ‘original meaning'

Prince Harry should quit Invictus Games after not living upto his original promise.



The Duke of Sussex, who is also an ex-army officer, has betrayed the institution after exiting UK.

Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn said: "Having founded the Invictus Games in 2014 in partnership with the Ministry of Defence (MoD) Harry hates the idea of cutting his ties to an event in which he has a genuine personal interest, but many people in the military would dearly like him to just go away."

Meanwhile, GB News host Mark Dolan claimed: "About 2,000 ex-military have left the games, as they say it's lost its original meaning. There are some former veterans who would like Harry to step down."

Quinn added: "He broke all the unwritten rules of his old regiment by publicly discussing the fact that he had killed 25 enemy combatants while serving as an attack helicopter pilot in Afghanistan in 2012-2013. If you've served in the military, you just don't do this – apart from anything else it endangers the lives of serving soldiers."