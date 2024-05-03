King Charles to snub ‘concerned' Camilla in attempts to meet Prince Harry?

King Charles is set to make an extra effort to meet Prince Harry next week in the UK.

The 75-year-old monarch, who is returning to public duties after a hiatus due to cancer, will cater to his younger son upon his upcoming trip to London.

Speaking to The Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn said: "It's going to be very difficult for Harry to come to the UK and not visit his stricken father, King Charles."

Quinn said: "When the two meet it will almost certainly be a longer meeting than last time when father and son spent just 30 minutes together, but Camilla is likely to be there simply because she feels so protective of her husband and won’t want him to be upset at such a difficult time.”

He noted: “Also, despite much that has been written, Camila is exceptionally diplomatic and good at dealing with difficult situations and difficult people. If anyone can steer comfortably through a meeting with Harry, Camilla can – which is why Charles will want her there."