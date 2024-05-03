Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fear UK security, avoid Nigeria warning

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are asked to refrain from their upcoming trip to Nigeria.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who ware invited by the Department of Defence to visit the country for a cultural exchange, are warned ahead of their trip.

US State Department which has given Nigeria a Level 3 advisory and has asked Americans to "reconsider travel" to Nigeria.

Despite the warning, it is expected that Meghan and Harry will make the visit.

Speaking about their decision, royal expert Dai Davies said: "It's strange that he personifies the risk factors here and is willing to go to one of the world's most dangerous countries," he told The Express.

Dai added: "I would want to know the rationale for this visit to what is a very dangerous place."

This comes as Harry puts forward his reservations to come to the UK due to security reasons and safety threats.