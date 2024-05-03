Meghan Markle avoiding ‘terrible memories' of UK: ‘She was savaged'

Meghan Markle is reportedly traumatised of setting foot in England again.



The Duchess of Sussex, who left UK alongside husband Prince Harry back in 2020, has negative emotions associated to the country.

GB News Royal expert Charlotte Griffith tells GB News: "If she was to come to the UK, it would be really difficult. It would bring up terrible memories of the past for her and awkward moments when she was in various churches and things."

Meanwhile, Broadcaster Ateh Jewel noted: “Before Oprah she has been absolutely savaged in this country.”

Ateh said: "Definitely. This is someone who has said that she has been suicidal, she reached out for help, she was not helped. It is about protecting her mental health."

Meghan’s fear comes as Duncan Larcombe earlier revealed how the Duchess was widely liked by the public.

He said: "When Meghan turned up on the scene, it was a breath of fresh air. It was the 'Markle sparkle'. The way it was reported was entirely positive."

Larcombe added: "To say that newspapers, particularly the British press, have just decided with this woman we're going to make her a public hate figure, it's not true."