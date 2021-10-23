Britney Spears rejoices on weight loss: ‘Nice to finally see results’

Britney Spears praises herself for finally getting some definition after ‘working long and hard’ for results’.



The icon showed off her results in an Instagram video post which not only showed off her weight loss from, all angles but also helped her flex her dance muscles.

In the video, she had on a short red crop top and low rise white shorts that highlighted her gains.

The post also included a caption that read, “Well … for the love of God I finally see some definition in my abs!!!! It’s nice to finally see some results !!!! “Glycerine” was my favorite song in high school … sounds like gasoline but you know “Glycerine” !!!!” (sic)

She also went on to say, “A little secret for ya … @gwenstefani invited me over one day to swim at her house and me and Gavin from Bush swam together … literally the coolest moment of my life!!!!” (sic)