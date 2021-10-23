 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears rejoices on weight loss: ‘Nice to finally see results’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 23, 2021

Britney Spears rejoices on weight loss: ‘Nice to finally see results’
Britney Spears rejoices on weight loss: ‘Nice to finally see results’

Britney Spears praises herself for finally getting some definition after ‘working long and hard’ for results’.

The icon showed off her results in an Instagram video post which not only showed off her weight loss from, all angles but also helped her flex her dance muscles. 

In the video, she had on a short red crop top and low rise white shorts that highlighted her gains.

The post also included a caption that read, “Well … for the love of God I finally see some definition in my abs!!!! It’s nice to finally see some results !!!! “Glycerine” was my favorite song in high school … sounds like gasoline but you know “Glycerine” !!!!” (sic)

She also went on to say, “A little secret for ya … @gwenstefani invited me over one day to swim at her house and me and Gavin from Bush swam together … literally the coolest moment of my life!!!!” (sic)

More From Entertainment:

Scott Disick spotted with new lady love after Kourtney Kardashian's engagement

Scott Disick spotted with new lady love after Kourtney Kardashian's engagement
DMX's alleged children count increases to 15 ahead of estate divison

DMX's alleged children count increases to 15 ahead of estate divison
Meghan Markle ‘red-faced’ over US policy plea reaction: ‘Bill’s already passed’

Meghan Markle ‘red-faced’ over US policy plea reaction: ‘Bill’s already passed’
Kate Middleton ‘last hope’ for Firm against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton ‘last hope’ for Firm against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Elton John dishes his idea of life after retirement from music

Elton John dishes his idea of life after retirement from music
Khloé Kardashian announces release date of next Kar-Jenner show

Khloé Kardashian announces release date of next Kar-Jenner show
Queen Elizabeth ‘needs to pace herself’ after hospital visit scare: expert

Queen Elizabeth ‘needs to pace herself’ after hospital visit scare: expert
UK courts acknowledge exchange of legal papers to Prince Andrew

UK courts acknowledge exchange of legal papers to Prince Andrew
‘Rust’ film crew protested safety conditions ‘hours before’ deadly incident: report

‘Rust’ film crew protested safety conditions ‘hours before’ deadly incident: report
Kate and William to visit US to host Earthshot Prize 2022

Kate and William to visit US to host Earthshot Prize 2022
Ludacris opens up on Vin Diesel & Dwayne Johnson feud

Ludacris opens up on Vin Diesel & Dwayne Johnson feud
How Prince Philip would have reacted to Queen Elizabeth's recent health battle

How Prince Philip would have reacted to Queen Elizabeth's recent health battle

Latest

view all