Saturday Oct 23 2021
Queen Elizabeth ‘needs to pace herself’ after hospital visit scare: expert

Saturday Oct 23, 2021

Experts voice fears over the Queen’s packed schedule after hospitalization scare grips the nation.

Royal commentator and expert Robert Jobson made this claim during his interview with the Daily Mirror.

There he was quoted saying, “One of the reasons Prince Philip stepped back from royal duties at 96 was because he didn’t want the Palace putting out daily bulletins about the state of his health if he didn’t feel up to doing an engagement on a particular day. As monarch and head of state, Queen Elizabeth II doesn’t really have that option."

"These wobbles are an important reminder that despite saying 'you’re as young as you feel', Her Majesty is as old as her 95 years.”

"She must, therefore, recognise, as her late husband did, that she is only human and she must pace herself going forward - for all our sakes."

