Sunday Oct 24 2021
Ryan Gosling negotiating role of Ken in ‘Barbie’ film alongside Margot Robbie

Sunday Oct 24, 2021

Ryan Gosling is currently sitting down for ‘final negotiations’ regarding his upcoming role as Ken in Barbie alongside Margot Robbie.

Sources close to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter brought this news to light and according to their findings, Gosling is in ‘final negotiations’ for the part.

He initially passed up on the role due to his busy schedule but later signed on after a past schedule got pushed back and the studio “remained persistent” regarding his participation.

For those unversed, while the film’s premise is currently unknown, it will be a director by Greta Gerwig, the creator of Little Women, Lady Bird and Isle of Dogs.

It will be a Margot Robbie production and will also feature her as the lead.

