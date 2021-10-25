‘Geo tau aisay’ becomes Pakistan's victory anthem after Babar Azam trounces India

 
KARACHI: Popular Geo News song ‘Geo tau aisay’ has gained even more popularity among the public, becoming Pakistan’s victory anthem after India was beaten in the ICC T20 World Cup match last night.

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi outclassed India Sunday with their clinical performances during the crucial match played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Following Pakistan’s victory against India in the T20 World Cup match, Twitterati expressed their excitement by singing the song.

Twitter user Fatima Sehar said, “Geo News playing geo to aisay provoking my inner patriotic sentiments and making me bawl my eyes out.”

Alishbay said: “opened Geo News to to just listen Geo to aisay.”

Shiza Soomro shared a picture of Mohammad Rizwan hugging Babar Azam after beating India. "Outsatnding partnership. geo to aise."

