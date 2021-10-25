 
entertainment
Monday Oct 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Josh Hopkins pays tribute to Halyna Hutchins

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 25, 2021

Josh Hopkins pays tribute to Halyna Hutchins

Josh Hopkins penned a touching note to late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Taking to Instagram, the star, who worked on the Rust movie set, where the tragedy took place, penned a touching note to Halyna, who died after being accidentally shot by Alec Baldwin on the movie set.

"As you might imagine, the entire cast and crew are in a state of absolute surreal grief and shock and I want to thank everyone who has reached out with such beautiful support and love," the Cougar Town actor wrote.

"Secondly, there is already so much hurtful, blind speculation and misinformation circulating. Let's please wait for the results of the investigation so we can avoid repeating a tragedy like this ever again."

"Halyna was so generous with her kindness, she was an absolutely lovely person and a fierce artist. Her greatest joy was filmmaking. Please keep her husband, Matthew and their son in your thoughts," Hopkins added.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian unveils Skims collaboration with Fendi

Kim Kardashian unveils Skims collaboration with Fendi
Duchess Camilla gets candid about mother's crippling battle with osteoporosis

Duchess Camilla gets candid about mother's crippling battle with osteoporosis
Alec Baldwin, Halyna Hutchins’ family 'definitely sad' after meeting

Alec Baldwin, Halyna Hutchins’ family 'definitely sad' after meeting

Queen Elizabeth eager to return to royal duties after hospitalization

Queen Elizabeth eager to return to royal duties after hospitalization
Alec Baldwin practiced drawing gun before shooting Halyna Hutchins

Alec Baldwin practiced drawing gun before shooting Halyna Hutchins
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals what she thinks of Glenn Close slamming her Oscar win

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals what she thinks of Glenn Close slamming her Oscar win
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's marriage to happen sooner than expected

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's marriage to happen sooner than expected

Site of Baldwin set shooting in New Mexico plays key role for Hollywood

Site of Baldwin set shooting in New Mexico plays key role for Hollywood
Prince Harry’s memoir release to ‘shove’ Prince Charles in ‘line of fire’

Prince Harry’s memoir release to ‘shove’ Prince Charles in ‘line of fire’
'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' star, Kim Seon Ho admitted in hospital: reports

'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' star, Kim Seon Ho admitted in hospital: reports
‘Friends’ alum Courtney Cox mourns loss of co-star James Michael Tyler

‘Friends’ alum Courtney Cox mourns loss of co-star James Michael Tyler
Adele Roberts to undergo surgery after bowel cancer diagnosis

Adele Roberts to undergo surgery after bowel cancer diagnosis

Latest

view all