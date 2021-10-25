Josh Hopkins pays tribute to Halyna Hutchins

Josh Hopkins penned a touching note to late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Taking to Instagram, the star, who worked on the Rust movie set, where the tragedy took place, penned a touching note to Halyna, who died after being accidentally shot by Alec Baldwin on the movie set.

"As you might imagine, the entire cast and crew are in a state of absolute surreal grief and shock and I want to thank everyone who has reached out with such beautiful support and love," the Cougar Town actor wrote.

"Secondly, there is already so much hurtful, blind speculation and misinformation circulating. Let's please wait for the results of the investigation so we can avoid repeating a tragedy like this ever again."

"Halyna was so generous with her kindness, she was an absolutely lovely person and a fierce artist. Her greatest joy was filmmaking. Please keep her husband, Matthew and their son in your thoughts," Hopkins added.