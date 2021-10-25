 
pakistan
Monday Oct 25 2021
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan accepts Jamshed Cheema's resignation as SAPM on food security

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 25, 2021

  • Cheema was appointed in April earlier this year.
  • He will contest in NA-133 by-election in Lahore.
  • Seat fell vacant after PML-N leader passed away.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday accepted Jamshed Iqbal Cheema's resignation as special assistant to the prime minister on food security, which came into effect on October 22.

The prime minister had approved the appointment of Cheema as the SAPM on food security on April 19 this year.

Cheema has stepped down as the SAPM as he is getting ready to contest for the NA-133 by-election in Lahore, which will take place on December 5. The former SAPM submitted his nomination papers today.

The seat fell vacant after senior PML-N leader and MNA Mohammad Pervaiz Malik, 73, had passed away earlier this month.

