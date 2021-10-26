Gwyneth Paltrow reveals health scare during pregnancy with daughter Apple

Paltrow revealed she had a high-risk pregnancy when she was expecting her first child

Gwyneth Paltrow came forth revealing she almost died while giving birth to her daughter, Apple.



Speaking to Dax Shephard on October 25 episode of podcast Armchair Expert, Paltrow revealed she had a high-risk pregnancy when she was expecting her first child.

"I had two cesareans," shared Gwyneth, who shares daughter Apple and son Moses with ex Chris Martin. "My daughter was an emergency. It was crazy—we almost died. It was, like, not good."

The goop founder went on to add, "Anyway, there's a big scar across your body, and you're like, 'Oh, wow, that didn't use to be there.' And it's not that it's bad, or you want to judge it, but you're just like, 'Oh, my god.'"

In 2013, Gwyneth told Daily Mail that she suffered a miscarriage during her third pregnancy.

At the time, she said her kids would frequently ask her to have another child but that she "had a really bad experience when I was pregnant with my third. It didn't work out, and I nearly died. So I am like, 'Are we good here, or should we go back and try again?'"