PM Imran Khan meets army, intelligence chiefs

Tuesday Oct 26 2021
Tuesday Oct 26, 2021

This file photo shows Prime Minister Imran Khan (C) in a meeting with Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa (L) and  Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Faiz Hameed. — Geo News screengrab
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday met Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, sources told Geo News.

The sources said that it was a separate, one-on-one meeting between the two, initially. Later on, Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Faiz Hameed also joined in.

The meeting focused on a review of the internal law and order situation of the country.

The three meet routinely to discuss internal and external security matters.

In September, in a meeting also attended by Gen Bajwa, PM Imran Khan was given a "comprehensive briefing" on national security and regional dynamics with a focus on the ongoing situation in Afghanistan.

The meeting was held at the Inter Services Intelligence Secretariat.

Key federal ministers and chief ministers of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were also in attendance, besides the military top brass.


