Dua Lipa reacts to Angelina Jolie's appearance at 'Eternals' screening

Tuesday Oct 26 2021
Angelina Jolie left thousands of her fans in awe of her beauty as she attended the 16th Rome Film Festival screening of her new film "Eternals" along with her daughters.

British singer Dua Lipa also took to Instagram to share a picture of the Hollywood star from the event.

Jolie  looked stunning as she walked the red carpet in strapless metallic silver dress from Donatella Versace.

As thousands of fans praised Angelina Jolie, the "Levitating" singer also seemed to be in awe of her beauty.

Dua Lipa shared Angelina Jolie's picture without any caption but didn't forget to tag Donatella Versace.

Directed by Chloe Zhao, who won best director and best picture for the film "Nomadland" at the Oscars earlier this year, "Eternals" boasts one of the most diverse casts of any Marvel movie.

Gemma Chan plays the lead role of Sersi, one of the Eternals, a group of aliens who have lived on Earth and secretly guided humanity for 7,000 years.

Delayed a year due to the pandemic, "Eternals" will finally hit cinemas on Nov. 5.

