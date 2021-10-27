 
Kim Kardashian shares new details about upcoming family show

Reality star Kim Kardashian has revealed that new Hulu show will explore a 'different side to her family'.

The 41-year-old star said her family's as yet unnamed new show on Disney streaming service Hulu will focus on her professional life, including her businesses and law studies.

The Kardashian and Jenner clans signed a multi-year content deal with Hulu, after the hit show they featured on Keeping Up With The Kardashians ended after 14 years in June.

The reality star revealed fans can expect the as yet unnamed show will focus on her professional life, including her businesses and law studies.

Kim, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Kris Jenner will feature on the Disney-owned streaming platform.

