Wednesday Oct 27 2021
Piers Morgan voices his concern for Queen as she pulls out of COP26

Former Good Morning Britain (GMB) presenter Piers Morgan has voiced his concern for Queen Elizabeth after Buckingham Palace confirmed she has pulled out of hosting a major reception for world leaders at the COP26 climate change summit.

The 95-year-old Queen was due to travel to Scotland for the high-profile engagement on Monday, but will now record a speech later this week that will be played in a video message to delegates.

The presenter penned: "I’m now officially worried about the Queen. Very unusual for her to miss big events like this. Hope she gets all the rest & treatment she needs."

Prince Harry's grandmother wants COP26 to be a success and result in meaningful action from the participating nations. It is hoped no world leaders will use the head of state’s absence as a reason not to attend the global summit in Glasgow.

Announcing the news in a statement, a palace spokesman said: ‘Following advice to rest, the Queen has been undertaking light duties at Windsor Castle. 'Her Majesty has regretfully decided that she will no longer travel to Glasgow to attend the evening reception of COP26 on Monday, 1st November. Her Majesty is disappointed not to attend the reception but will deliver an address to the assembled delegates via a recorded video message.'

Queen Elizabeth faced preliminary tests in hospital on October 20 during her first overnight stay at a medical facility in eight years.

