BTS super excited for ‘Permission To Dance On Stage – Live Play’

Confirming the dates and public onsale, South Korean boy band BTS expressed their excitement for Permission To Dance On Stage - Live Play in Los Angeles.



The seven-member pop group made the announcement in a video shared on their official YouTube channel.

In the video, the BTS says “Hi we are BTS, we are so excited to announce BTS Permission to dance on stage-live play in LA!.”

They further said “Live play is a special live broadcast of our Permission To Dance shows at SoFi Stadium and this ‘Live Play’ will take place at YouTube Theatre in Los Angeles.”

Announcing the dates, the BTS said “Just like the concert, the four Live Plays will be on November 27 and 28, and December 1 and 2.”

“We’re so thrilled that even more people can join us for Permission To Dance On Stage.”



