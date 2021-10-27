 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 27 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

BTS super excited for ‘Permission To Dance On Stage – Live Play’

By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Wednesday Oct 27, 2021

BTS super excited for ‘Permission To Dance On Stage – Live Play’
BTS super excited for ‘Permission To Dance On Stage – Live Play’

Confirming the dates and public onsale, South Korean boy band BTS expressed their excitement for Permission To Dance On Stage - Live Play in Los Angeles.

The seven-member pop group made the announcement in a video shared on their official YouTube channel.

In the video, the BTS says “Hi we are BTS, we are so excited to announce BTS Permission to dance on stage-live play in LA!.”

They further said “Live play is a special live broadcast of our Permission To Dance shows at SoFi Stadium and this ‘Live Play’ will take place at YouTube Theatre in Los Angeles.”

Announcing the dates, the BTS said “Just like the concert, the four Live Plays will be on November 27 and 28, and December 1 and 2.”

“We’re so thrilled that even more people can join us for Permission To Dance On Stage.”


More From Entertainment:

US comedian Mort Sahl passes away aged 94

US comedian Mort Sahl passes away aged 94
Eminem avoids offering condolences to Snoop Dogg over his mother's death

Eminem avoids offering condolences to Snoop Dogg over his mother's death

Katie Price organizing funeral for terminally ill mother: 'I've accepted it now'

Katie Price organizing funeral for terminally ill mother: 'I've accepted it now'
Royal family accused of using UK's armed forces for PR purposes

Royal family accused of using UK's armed forces for PR purposes

When BTS J-Hope threatened Jimin for 'revenge': Watch Here

When BTS J-Hope threatened Jimin for 'revenge': Watch Here
Spotify posts small third quarter profit

Spotify posts small third quarter profit
Halyna Hutchins' 'last photo' on Rust movie set before death making rounds

Halyna Hutchins' 'last photo' on Rust movie set before death making rounds

Ireland Baldwin slams Candace Owens for comments attacking Alec Baldwin

Ireland Baldwin slams Candace Owens for comments attacking Alec Baldwin
Squid Game doll thrills Seoul park goers

Squid Game doll thrills Seoul park goers

Mac Miller's drug supplier to plead guilty in federal court

Mac Miller's drug supplier to plead guilty in federal court
Amelia Hamlin reacts to Scott Disick's recent outing with a supermodel

Amelia Hamlin reacts to Scott Disick's recent outing with a supermodel

Adele 'casually' gets spotted filming CBS special by fan

Adele 'casually' gets spotted filming CBS special by fan

Latest

view all