Jennifer Aniston looks slim fit as she shares her new clip

Friends alum Jennifer Aniston looked amazing in white top and blue jeans as she introduced new hair care product with the help of her adorable pet.

The 52-year-old Friends alum recently stepped in new business after launching a haircare line nearly two and half decades after creating one of the world's most coveted hairstyles.

Aniston mesmerised fans with her fit physique and ageless beauty as she shared her new picture while promoting her product.

In the picture, the star is seen showing off her brand from the comfort of her living room while Clyde, her Schnauzer mix, appeared to be nursing a wound with a plastic cone around his neck.



The acting diva attracted fans and followers to buy her products as she promoted them in style. She displayed white bottle with a black lid, and proudly showcased the brand to her 38million followers.

'It’s HERE,' she wrote. 'I’m so excited to reveal our second LolaVie product, the Perfecting Leave-In. I can’t wait for you to try this… As always, it’s vegan + cruelty-free!'

Jennifer Aniston launched her haircare line just last month with one detangling product, and has big plans in store for the future.

