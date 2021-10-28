 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston looks slim fit as she shares her new clip

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 28, 2021

Jennifer Aniston looks slim fit as she shares her new clip

Friends alum Jennifer Aniston looked amazing in white top and blue jeans as she introduced new hair care product with the help of her adorable pet.

The 52-year-old Friends alum recently stepped in new business after launching a haircare line nearly two and half decades after creating one of the world's most coveted hairstyles.

Aniston mesmerised fans with her fit physique and ageless beauty as she shared her new picture while promoting her product.

In the picture, the star is seen showing off her brand from the comfort of her living room while Clyde, her Schnauzer mix, appeared to be nursing a wound with a plastic cone around his neck.

The acting diva attracted fans and followers to buy her products as she promoted them in style. She displayed white bottle with a black lid, and proudly showcased the brand to her 38million followers.

'It’s HERE,' she wrote. 'I’m so excited to reveal our second LolaVie product, the Perfecting Leave-In. I can’t wait for you to try this… As always, it’s vegan + cruelty-free!'

Jennifer Aniston launched her haircare line just last month with one detangling product, and has big plans in store for the future.

More From Entertainment:

'Squid Game' director admits he loosely based characters on his own life

'Squid Game' director admits he loosely based characters on his own life
'Squid Game' characters drawn from director's life

'Squid Game' characters drawn from director's life
Jennifer Lopez takes Ben Affleck's breath away with her new gorgeous selfie

Jennifer Lopez takes Ben Affleck's breath away with her new gorgeous selfie
Queen to face more shocks in near future

Queen to face more shocks in near future
Chris Evans expresses excitement as Disney drops Lightyear trailer

Chris Evans expresses excitement as Disney drops Lightyear trailer
Elton John sheds light on his final tour 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road'

Elton John sheds light on his final tour 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road'
Angelina Jolie and kids grace star-studded blue carpet at Eternals UK premiere

Angelina Jolie and kids grace star-studded blue carpet at Eternals UK premiere
Kendall Jenner stuns fans as she tries on one of her Halloween costumes

Kendall Jenner stuns fans as she tries on one of her Halloween costumes
Sheriff says Alec Baldwin's gun shot live bullet on New Mexico set

Sheriff says Alec Baldwin's gun shot live bullet on New Mexico set
Prince Harry would 'never forgive himself' if Queen died before he met her

Prince Harry would 'never forgive himself' if Queen died before he met her
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle targeted by 'coordinated harassment campaign' on Twitter: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle targeted by 'coordinated harassment campaign' on Twitter: report
Queen's commitment to duties puts royal family members 'to shame'

Queen's commitment to duties puts royal family members 'to shame'

Latest

view all