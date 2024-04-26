Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break silence amid Kate Middleton, William's new royal titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared their first post on newly-launched website since Kate Middleton and Prince William received new royal titles from King Charles.



The California-based royal couple shared the post with caption “HONOURING SERGEANT FIRST CLASS ELIZABETH MARKS.”

The post reads, last night, Sergeant First Class Elizabeth Marks received the prestigious Military Times Soldier of the Year Award – a testament to her unwavering dedication, exceptional bravery, and outstanding service in the United States Army and beyond.

They also shared Prince Harry’s remarks as the Duke presented Soldier of the Year award to Elizabeth Marks, a US combat medic.

He says, “Ellie has courageously overcome every obstacle to cross her path. She has turned her pain into purpose and led through compassion and willpower, showing others that the impossible is indeed possible.

“Despite the injuries she endured during her deployment as a medical assistant in Iraq – along with numerous surgeries and setbacks that would have deterred many – she has persevered tirelessly, becoming the first woman in the Army’s world-class athlete program as well as the first swimmer the program had ever seen.”

Prince Harry continued, “She’s also taken her recovery a step further, using her experiences and achievements to inspire and assist others in their mental and physical journey into sport, ensuring those who can’t see a way out or through are introduced to the medicine of sport that saved her too.”

Earlier, King Charles made the new appointments to various Orders of Chivalry recently.

The palace announced, the King has been graciously pleased to appoint the Prince of Wales, K.G., K.T., A.D.C., to be Great Master of the Most Honourable Order of the Bath.

The statement further says, “His Majesty The King has been graciously pleased to appoint Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales, GCVO, to be Royal Companion of The Order of the Companions of Honour.”