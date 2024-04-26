Meghan Markle warned she's risking Hollywood relationships by taking on giants

Meghan Markle has just been warned against expecting too much from her lifestyle brand given that she’s begun ruffling some major feathers in Hollywood.

The entire conversation around the topic arose once an inside source well-versed in Hollywood broke their silence to In Touch.

Per the insider, “Martha has seen hundreds of Meghan types come and go - and says they all come in with the same self-inflated hype, only to find out it's a whole new ball game when it comes down to brass tacks.”

“She's tired of being quizzed by people over how she feels about Meghan's venture because, honestly, it's irritating and insulting to her that she's being compared to a rookie.”

Later on into the chat the same source also went on to note how Stewart spent nearly a few “decades building her brand” so “if Meghan thinks she can come along and replicate that with barely any experience simply because she's married to a Prince, she better think again.”

“Martha doesn't put a whole lot of faith in her succeeding, but if she does prove to be any competition, Martha won't hold back in trying to take her down.”