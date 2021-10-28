Tough completion expected between Khosa, Bhoon in SCBA polls today

Polling for annual elections of the Supreme Court Bar Association for 2021-22 will be held today. Photo: file

LAHORE: A nail-biting one-on-one contest is expected between Latif Khosa of Hamid Khan-led Professional Group and Ahsan Bhoon of the Independent Group, known as the late Asma Jehangir Group for the slot of the president during the annual elections of the Supreme Court Bar Association today, The News reported.

All arrangements have been completed as polling stations have been set up in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan and Bahawalpur. As many as 3,121 eligible voters will exercise their franchise in the election.

The highest number of voters in the elections is 1,267 in Lahore. A total of 14 candidates will contest for 5 seats.



It is pertinent to mention here that both the presidential candidates are determined to win. They said the welfare of lawyers and supremacy of the Constitution is their manifesto.

Chaudhry Imtiaz Kambho, Chaudhry Ibrahim, Khawar Ikram Bhatti and Sabteen Akhtar Bukhari are contesting for vice president of Punjab chapter seat. There are three candidates for the post of secretary. They are Hammad Waqar Walana, Muqtidar Akhtar Shabbir and Wasim Mumtaz Malik.