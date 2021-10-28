PTV takes Nauman Niaz off-air after spat with Shoaib Akhtar: sources

Former bowler Shoaib Akhtar and PTV anchorperson Dr Nauman Niaz. — Screengrab via Geo News

Following an on-air spat between former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar and PTV Sports anchorperson Nauman Niaz, the state broadcaster has decided to take Niaz off hair, sources told Geo News.

The decision was taken upon the recommendation of an inquiry committee formed by the PTV to investigate the episode.

Sources said that the recommendation was presented during a meeting of the inquiry committee in which the managing director of the state broadcaster, along with other higher-ups, was present.

During the meeting, the unpleasant episode that occurred between legendary bowler Shoaib Akhtar and Niaz was thoroughly discussed and a report prepared in this regard was also reviewed, sources said.

The inquiry committee said that it had interviewed both Akhtar and Niaz regarding the spat after which it forwarded the recommendation of taking Niaz off-air.

It should be recalled that on Tuesday, Akhtar and Niaz were embroiled in a spat during the PTV Sports show "Game on Hai".

The two were discussing Pakistan's victory over New Zealand when tensions between Niaz, the host of the show, and Shoaib Akhtar, one of the many decorated panellists on the show, escalated.



Read more: Shoaib Akhtar controversy: 'Dr Nauman Niaz is a nobody, he is very rude to everyone'

As Shoaib Akhtar was going through some cricket trivia — during which he credited the Pakistan Super League's Lahore Qalandars team for discovering Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf — Niaz seemed to take offence and snapped back at Shoaib.

"You're being a little rude and I don't want to say this: but if you're being over smart, you can go. I am saying this on-air," Niaz told a dumbstruck Shoaib, cutting him short and moving to the next guest for their comment.

It wasn't clear what rubbed Niaz the wrong way, and it seemed Shoaib himself was caught off guard.

As tensions rose, the show went off-air for a commercial break. After it resumed, the discussion revolved around cricket once again but Shoaib Akhtar was visibly disturbed.

A few moments later, he unclipped his mic and walked off the show, announcing his resignation during the live transmission.

"A lot of apologies guys, a lot of apologies. I am resigning from PTV. The way I have been treated on national TV, I don't think I should be sitting here right now. So, I am resigning. Thank you very much," he said, and left.