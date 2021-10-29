 
sports
Friday Oct 29 2021
Pakistan's Faisal Khan Afridi promoted to ICC’s International Panel of Umpires

Friday Oct 29, 2021

LAHORE: Former first-class cricketer Faisal Khan Afridi has been promoted to the ICC’s International Panel of Umpires.

According to a statement issued the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday, the decision has been taken after an internal assessment, review and appraisal process. Afridi has replaced Shozab Raza.

Raza will now continue to serve on the PCB Elite Panel of Umpires.

Afridi has joined Ahsan Raza, Asif Yaqoob and Rashid Riaz on the international panel following impressive decision-making and displaying good man-management skills in domestic matches, the statement read.

The 43-year-old Faisal played 53 first-class matches from 1998-99 to 2007-08 and has to date officiated in the three women’s ODIs, three women’s T20Is, 17 first-class matches, 13 List-A matches and 23 T20 matches.

