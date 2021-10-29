T20 World Cup: Babar Azam breaks another Virat Kohli record

Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam roars after scoring the winning run against India. Photo: Twitter

Pakistan captain Babar Azam broke another record of his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli when he became the fastest to score 1,000 T20I runs as captain.

Babar Azam scored 1,000 T20I runs in 26 innings as the skipper of the Pakistan cricket team.

Virat Kohli, as captain of the Indian cricket team, had taken 30 innings to score 1,000 T20I runs.

This was not the only record that was broken in the Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20I clash, though.

Pakistani wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan also equalled former Indian captain and legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's record of most T20 dismissals in a year as a wicketkeeper.

Playing against Afghanistan in his third T20 World Cup clash, Rizwan has 39 T20 dismissals in a calendar year to his credit.

MS Dhoni had achieved a similar feat in 2016 when he also played a part in 39 T20 dismissals in the same year.

