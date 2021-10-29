 
sports
Friday Oct 29 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

T20 World Cup: Babar Azam breaks another Virat Kohli record

By
Faizan Lakhani

Friday Oct 29, 2021

Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam roars after scoring the winning run against India. Photo: Twitter
Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam roars after scoring the winning run against India. Photo: Twitter

Pakistan captain Babar Azam broke another record of his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli when he became the fastest to score 1,000 T20I runs as captain. 

Babar Azam scored 1,000 T20I runs in 26 innings as the skipper of the Pakistan cricket team.  

Virat Kohli, as captain of the Indian cricket team, had taken 30 innings to score 1,000 T20I runs. 

This was not the only record that was broken in the Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20I clash, though. 

Pakistani wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan also equalled former Indian captain and legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's record of most T20 dismissals in a year as a wicketkeeper.

Playing against Afghanistan in his third T20 World Cup clash, Rizwan has 39 T20 dismissals in a calendar year to his credit.

MS Dhoni had achieved a similar feat in 2016 when he also played a part in 39 T20 dismissals in the same year. 

For all of Geo.tv's latest news, updates and analysis of the T20 World Cup 2021, visit: https://www.geo.tv/t20-worldcup-2021/

More From Sports:

Rashid Khan becomes fastest to reach 100 T20I wickets

Rashid Khan becomes fastest to reach 100 T20I wickets
Rizwan equals Dhoni's record for most T20 dismissals as wicketkeeper in a year

Rizwan equals Dhoni's record for most T20 dismissals as wicketkeeper in a year
Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Shahid Afridi's presence enthrals Dubai crowd

Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Shahid Afridi's presence enthrals Dubai crowd
Shahid Afridi watches Pakistan vs Afghanistan match with daughters from the stands

Shahid Afridi watches Pakistan vs Afghanistan match with daughters from the stands
Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Rampant Pakistan down heroic Afghan side in thriller

Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Rampant Pakistan down heroic Afghan side in thriller
Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Inzamam gives Men in Green important advice ahead of clash

Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Inzamam gives Men in Green important advice ahead of clash
T20 World Cup: Watch Saqlain prepare Babar Azam for Afghanistan's spin wizards

T20 World Cup: Watch Saqlain prepare Babar Azam for Afghanistan's spin wizards
Can winning the toss determine who wins T20 World Cup?

Can winning the toss determine who wins T20 World Cup?
T20 World Cup: Fans brace for Babar Azam vs Rashid Khan battle today

T20 World Cup: Fans brace for Babar Azam vs Rashid Khan battle today
Ban vs WI: West Indies edge out Bangladesh by 3 runs

Ban vs WI: West Indies edge out Bangladesh by 3 runs
Shoaib Malik looks to end career on a high with T20 World Cup win

Shoaib Malik looks to end career on a high with T20 World Cup win
Afghans residing in Pakistan excited for Pak vs Afg clash today

Afghans residing in Pakistan excited for Pak vs Afg clash today

Latest

view all