Saturday Oct 30 2021
Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Shoaib Malik pays befitting tribute to Shahid Afridi at Dubai stadium

Saturday Oct 30, 2021

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik salutes Shahid Afridi. Photo: Twitter screengrab
A video of veteran Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik has been doing the rounds on social media in which he can be seen giving a fitting tribute to Shahid Afridi, who was in the stands with his family to watch the game as it was being played. 

The video, which has now gone viral on the internet, shows Shoaib Malik walking towards Shahid Afridi, who can be seen standing on the balcony above, waving to the Pakistan fans. 

Malik calls out to the former cricket captain and his ex-colleague, giving him a salute as a mark of respect. 

Afridi flashed Malik a thumbs up and smiled back at Malik. 

"Moment of the day," tweeted Malik A Haseeb. "Shoaib Malik comes and salutes superstar Shahid Afridi. Malik: Mere Murshid," tweeted one user. 

Twitter user was delighted to see some "Malik-Lala bromance". 

Alee_reza paid tribute to the two cricketers. 

Beenish was also touched by the mark of respect shown by Shoaib Malik to Babar Azam. 

Pakistan beat Afghanistan Friday with five wickets in hand and one over to spare courtesy of a blitz from Asif Ali. 

The right-handed aggressive batsman hit Afghanistan bowler Karim Janat for four sixes in the second-last over, as Pakistan emerged winners of the match. 

For all breaking news, updates and analysis on the ICC T20 World Cup, follow our page: https://www.geo.tv/t20-worldcup-2021/

