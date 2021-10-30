 
Former PAF chief stresses need for pragmatically taking ties with US forward

Former air chief Sohail Amaan. Photo: file
Former air chief Sohail Amaan. Photo: file 
  • “Despite the growing cooperation between India and the US, a 'constructive space' exists for Pakistan, says ex-air chief.
  • Diplomacy is not about annoying anyone and picking up enmity with any country" Sohail Amaan says.
  • The former air chief says that there is no need to boast about what has happened in Afghanistan.

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Air Force (PAF) chief retired Air Marshal Sohail Amaan has stressed the need for pragmatically taking ties with the United States forward instead of resorting to bluster, The News reported Saturday.

Addressing a ceremony held in connection with a book launch hosted by the Strategic Vision Institute (SVI) Friday, the ex-air chief said, “despite the growing cooperation between India and the US, a ‘constructive space’ exists for Pakistan, which can be used to its advantage.”

The former air chief urged Pakistani leaders to utilise the country’s strategic importance and diplomacy for intensifying engagement with the US.

“Diplomacy is not about annoying anyone and picking up enmity with any country" he added.

“The US is still a superpower. We must realise and respect that. It is a tough time. … There is no need to boast about what has happened in Afghanistan,” Sohail Amaan maintained.

In the national context, the former PAF chief emphasised the need for an effective judiciary, strong military, sustainable economy and good human resources.

Dr Bukhari gave an overview of the book and answered questions raised by the reviewers and audience. SVI President Dr Zafar Iqbal Cheema said the book was the first of its kind by a Pakistani author.

