 
world
Saturday Oct 30 2021
By
Web Desk

30 arrested as Hindu mob tries to interrupt Muslims offering prayers in India

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 30, 2021

Police were deployed to maintain law and order by the local authorities.
Police were deployed to maintain law and order by the local authorities.

  • Gurgaon becomes the latest flashpoint of Hindu-Muslim row.
  • Haryana state, of which Gurgaon is the capital, is ruled by the BJP.
  • Hindu groups have been pressuring authorities to stop Muslims from offering Friday prayers in open spaces.

NEW DELHI: In the latest sign of growing communal tensions in India, at least 30 people were arrested on Friday in Gurgaon for disrupting Muslim prayer gatherings, local media reported.

Many of those detained on Friday held up placards that read “Gurgaon administration, wake up from your sleep”, according to Indian news outlet NDTV.

Images on social media showed a group of mostly unmasked people demanding that Muslim prayers be stopped, chanting “Jai Shri Ram” (hail Lord Ram), a rallying cry for far-right Hindu nationalists.

Related items

Hindu groups have been pressuring authorities for weeks in the northern city of Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi to stop Muslims from offering Friday prayers in open spaces.

On Friday police deployed several hundred extra officers and arrested at least 30 people as crowds of locals and Hindu groups chanted slogans, the TV report stated.

Critics have accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party of persecuting minorities, including India’s 200-million-strong Muslim population, to shore up its votes.

Haryana state, of which Gurgaon — also called Gurugram — is the capital, is ruled by the BJP. Such incidents have been reported in the past as well.

More From World:

Biden tells Macron US was 'clumsy' in submarines deal

Biden tells Macron US was 'clumsy' in submarines deal
UK teen gets 35 years of imprisonment for devil-pact double murder

UK teen gets 35 years of imprisonment for devil-pact double murder
Afghan Taliban appoint new envoy to run embassy in Pakistan

Afghan Taliban appoint new envoy to run embassy in Pakistan
TLP supporters stage protest in London

TLP supporters stage protest in London
'Indians celebrating Pakistan's victory will face sedition'

'Indians celebrating Pakistan's victory will face sedition'
‘Stern signal to China’: India tests Agni-5 ballistic missile

‘Stern signal to China’: India tests Agni-5 ballistic missile
Top US general confirms 'very concerning' Chinese hypersonic weapons test

Top US general confirms 'very concerning' Chinese hypersonic weapons test
Afghanistan’s neighbours ask Taliban to fulfil commitments

Afghanistan’s neighbours ask Taliban to fulfil commitments
Indian college suspends 3 Kashmiri students for praising Pakistan players on WhatsApp

Indian college suspends 3 Kashmiri students for praising Pakistan players on WhatsApp
Russia tells Afghan neighbours not to host US, NATO forces

Russia tells Afghan neighbours not to host US, NATO forces
What is an Afghan life worth?

What is an Afghan life worth?
PM Imran Khan, Prince Charles discuss climate change, Afghanistan

PM Imran Khan, Prince Charles discuss climate change, Afghanistan

Latest

view all