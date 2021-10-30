30 arrested as Hindu mob tries to interrupt Muslims offering prayers in India

Police were deployed to maintain law and order by the local authorities.

Gurgaon becomes the latest flashpoint of Hindu-Muslim row.

Haryana state, of which Gurgaon is the capital, is ruled by the BJP.

NEW DELHI: In the latest sign of growing communal tensions in India, at least 30 people were arrested on Friday in Gurgaon for disrupting Muslim prayer gatherings, local media reported.

Many of those detained on Friday held up placards that read “Gurgaon administration, wake up from your sleep”, according to Indian news outlet NDTV.

Images on social media showed a group of mostly unmasked people demanding that Muslim prayers be stopped, chanting “Jai Shri Ram” (hail Lord Ram), a rallying cry for far-right Hindu nationalists.

On Friday police deployed several hundred extra officers and arrested at least 30 people as crowds of locals and Hindu groups chanted slogans, the TV report stated.

Critics have accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party of persecuting minorities, including India’s 200-million-strong Muslim population, to shore up its votes.

Haryana state, of which Gurgaon — also called Gurugram — is the capital, is ruled by the BJP. Such incidents have been reported in the past as well.