Saturday Oct 30 2021
'Thank you for choosing us as parents': Sania Mirza wishes son happy birthday

Saturday Oct 30, 2021

Former Pakistan cricket skipper, Shoaib Malik (L), Izhaan Mirza-Malik (C) and Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza (L). — Instagram/ mirzasaniar
Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Saturday took to Instagram to wish her son, Izhaan Mirza-Malik, on his third birthday and wrote a sweet message that melted many hearts. 

"Happy birthday to my whole world," Sania wrote in the caption along with a heart emoji. 

"This day, 3 years ago, I was reborn as your mother and I cannot remember my life before you. I love you so much! Thank you for choosing us as your parents, my kindest baby @izhaan.mirzamalik."

Mirza also shared three pictures with her fan in which she could be seen posing with master Izhaan and her husband Shoaib Malik, the former skipper of the Pakistan team. 

Within less than an hour of going live, the post racked up more than 115,000 likes. Her fans and followers also took to the comments section and posted more than 600 messages to wish the kid a happy birthday. 

