T20 World Cup: Afghanistan beat Namibia by 62 runs

Photo: AFP

ABU DHABI: Afghanistan beat Namibia by 62 runs in Sunday clash between the two squads at the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Afghanistan batted first and made 160-5 with former captain Asghar Afghan bidding farewell with 31.

They then held Namibia to 98-9 as seamers Hamid Hassan, making his first T20 international appearance in five years, and Naveen-ul-Haq both took three wickets.

"The wicket looked really good for batting," Nabi had said after the toss.



It was the second game in the group stage for both teams.

Namibia won their opening match against Scotland while Afghanistan lost narrowly to group leaders Pakistan.