Monday Nov 01 2021
Monday Nov 01, 2021

Kanye West gets rid of his luxury cars as he puts them up for auction

Kim Kardashian's estranged husband Kanye West has put his fleet of cars at his Wyoming home on the market, according to reports.

West, who is now legally named Ye, wants to get rid of some of his vehicles has six of them are now open for bidding at Musser Bros. Auction.

According to reports, the vehicles up for auction include “2016 F-350, a 2017 F-250, a 2018 F-150 Raptor, a 2019 F-150 Raptor, a XLT Max edition 2020 Ford Expedition and a Limited Stealth edition 2020 Ford Expedition.”

Meanwhile, West announced a special Halloween Sunday Service livestream, taking place later today (October 31).

The last time Ye appeared with his Sunday Service choir, which first emerged in the run-up to the release of his ninth studio album ‘Jesus Is King‘ (2019), was in April for DMX’s memorial service.

Kim's husband  Kanye also worked with the choir on his most recent album, ‘DONDA‘, which hears “gospel flourishing scattered across the record – most notably beautifully harmonising with The Weeknd on ‘Hurricane’”, as NME noted in a talking points article.

